Drake Announces Intimate New York City Show

Drake will be performing in New York City next month, making his debut at The Big Apple's famed Apollo Theater.

Drizzy made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 4). A black-and-white promo for the show posted to the Canadian rap star's page reads: "Drake Live From Apollo November 11th."

Tickets for the exclusive SiriusXM concert can be won, according to the caption of the post. "Sound 42 link in bio to win tickets," the caption teases.

Drake playing the Apollo is a big deal. The music hall is one of most famous venues in the United States, and is listed as a New York City landmark as well as on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. It is the setting for the long-running variety Showtime at the Apollo.

Logistically, it might be a nightmare. The Apollo Theater, which is located in Harlem, N.Y., has a capacity of 1,506 people, making it most likely the smallest venue Drake has officially performed at since he became "Drake." According to the website for the show, fans hoping to score free tickets can, "listen to Sound 42 (Ch. 42) on the SXM App anytime from now until 11 pm ET on October 26, 2022. Then watch for a pop-up message on how to enter."

Drake has been mostly laying low following the release of his dance album Honestly, Nevermind in June. He put on the October World Weekend festival in July. Drizzy is looking to win big at the BET Hip Hop Awards tonight, as he is the most nominated artist with 14.

See Drake's Post Announcing His Apollo Theater Show Below