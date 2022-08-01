Drake Tests Positive for COVID-19, Postpones Young Money Reunion Show

The Young Money reunion slated to take place today (Aug. 1) at Drake's OVO World Weekend has been postponed after Drizzy contracted COVID-19.

This morning, Drake broke the news to fans via a message released on his Instagram account.

"I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for COVID and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the soonest date possible," Drake wrote on his IG Story. "I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then, I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all I am sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except COVID)."

Drake announced his October World Weekend last month. The three-day event started on July 28 and featured Canadian-based artists like Kardinal Offishall, Rascalz, Saukrates and more. Drake even brought out Nelly Furtado and performed the song "I'm Like a Bird" with the singer. On July 29, Chris Brown and Lil Baby were slated to take the stage. The event was set to close out with Drizzy reuniting with Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and the rest of Young Money for a big show. That will now happen at a later date.

This is Drake's second time testing positive for COVID-19. Last August, he revealed he got COVID prior to the release of his Certified Lover Boy album. He also had a scare in 2020, when Kevin Durant tested positive for the disease after the two were hanging out together. Luckily, that time, Drake did not get the potentially deadly virus.

See Drake's Announcement That He Is Postponing the Young Money Reunion Below

