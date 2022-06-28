Drake Leaves Female Fan Hanging After Dapping Up All Men Around Her

Drake recently left a female fan hanging with her hand out after he dapped up every male around her.

In an Instagram video posted by Get Cha Weight Up TV on Tuesday (June 28), Drake was spotted hanging with a group of fans in a nightclub, handing out handshakes to everyone in his vicinity except for one person who happened to be the only female in the crew.

In the footage below, the woman can be seen in a white dress eagerly awaiting a simple acknowledgment from the Toronto rapper, but Champagne Papi left her with her desires unmet.

It's unclear as to whether or not Drake intentionally curved the woman in white or if he was just caught up in the moment and didn't see her extended hand. However, at one point in the 24-second IG clip, when the man who the woman appears to be with embraces Drizzy for a lengthy handshake, he tries to signal to the Honestly, Nevermind artist to show the female fan some love.

From there, right when it appears that Drake is going to dap up the woman and provide a moment of satisfaction to the situation, the OVO boss turns to the man on his left, hits him with a welcoming tap on his chest and engages in a conversation, completely ignoring the woman altogether.

Throughout 2022, Drizzy's comical interactions with fans have made for some highly entertaining internet chatter. Back in April, the "Jimmy Cooks" rapper made headlines when he found the woman who went viral for rapping Lil Baby's verse on Drake's "Wants and Needs" word for word at a wedding. Then, in May, Drake let his petty side shine bright when he followed a social media troll's wife and slid right into her DMs.

Aside from that, the release of Drake's most recent album, Honesty, Nevermind, stirred up both controversy and praise over the fact that it is comprised entirely of dance records aside from one track, "Jimmy Cooks" featuring 21 Savage. Just this week, "Jimmy Cooks" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Watch Drake leave the female fan hanging in the video below.