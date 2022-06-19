Fake Drake Appears to Get Kicked Out of Club, Claims It Was Staged and Promo for Real Drake – Watch

Fake Drake appears to have been kicked out of a club in Houston over the weekend. However, the doppelgänger claimed it was staged and was a promo for the real Drake.

On Sunday (June 19), promoter and club owner Chris Chizer shared on his Instagram Stories a video of himself kicking fake Drake out of his strip club Area 29 in Houston, TX. In the clip, Chris appears to be very upset that the faux Drizzy, who goes by Izzy in real life, is in his establishment.

“Fake Drake can’t be in Area 29,” he says. “Fake Drake can’t be in here, he’s got to go!”

Chris then directs someone to point their smartphone camera and film Fake Drake who is by the stage and looks visibly puzzled by the whole situation. “Security get his ass up out of here now,” Chris commands. “Drake is my partner and one of my best friends. Fake Drake can’t be in here.” Watch the video below.

Hours later, Fake Drake jumped on Instagram Live to explain what happened in the video. Apparently, the whole thing was staged to help promote Drake’s polarizing new album, Honestly, Nevermind. During his chat session, Izzy revealed that he and Chris had agreed to create a fake scenario where he would get kicked out of his club. Watch the clips below.

The fake Drake also claimed that the real Drake was in on it as well. He showed a blog post on DJ Akademiks' IG page about the viral video and pointed to where both 6 God and Honestly, Nevermind producer Gordo liked Ak's post.

The fake Drake also added that he gets $10,000 to do club walk-ins so he doesn’t have any fears of getting kicked out of a club. He also played songs from his upcoming album, which he is very proud of.

In the end, the Fake Drake video is a bizarre promotional tool to promote an album.