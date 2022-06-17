Joey Badass Denies He Pushed His Album Back Because of Drake

Joey Bada$$ is denying social media speculation that he pushed back his new album so he wouldn't have to compete with Drake.

Drake's new album Honestly, Nevermind has been the talk of the internet since he announced the surprise project via Instagram yesterday afternoon (June 16). This morning (June 17), Joey Bada$$, who announced the delaying of his album just hours before the Drizzy album discloser, tried to put to rest the rumors that he knew about Drake's album and moved his album back accordingly.

"Y’all thinking I pushed my album back because drake is comedy," Joey Bada$$ wrote on Twitter. "Can’t say I ain’t happy tho hahaha."

In a follow-up tweet he added, "I fux with this new drake tho."

Yesterday, Joey Bada$$ reported to fans that his new album, 2000, which was slated to drop today, would have to be delayed due to sample clearance issues.

"Man I got some terrible news, my album won’t be coming out tonight due to sample clearance issues," he tweeted. "Right now, it’s unclear how long I’ll have to postpone it but my hope is no more than 2 weeks. I wanted to have a new date before I told you guys but it’s out of my control."

He added, "I’ll keep you guys updated obviously, I’m almost certain I’ll have a new date by Monday. On the bright side me and Chance’s new song drops tmrw."

However, after Drake made his internet breaking broadcast, many people accused the Brooklyn, N.Y. MC of ducking a sales fade with Champagne Papi.

"Joey badass having 'sampling issues' on release day makes a lot more sense now that drake is dropping," a Twitter user posted.

"Joey badass had to have known that drake was dropping tonight right?" one person tweeted along with crying laughing emojis.

"Drake made this man Joey badass delay his entire album," someone else posted with a triplet of crying laughing emojis.

Not only was the release of Drake's album a surprise, but so was the content of the album itself. Officially listed as a "Dance" album on Apple Music, the project is Drizzy's attempt at making a complete house LP, sans the final song with 21 Savage. The project has gotten mixed reviews. Drake even addressed the backlash from him not putting out a traditional hip-hop record on Instagram.

