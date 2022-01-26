Joey Badass Says He Doesn’t Want to Ejaculate During Sex So He Can Preserve His Lifeforce

Kevin Gates is not the only rapper who practices semen retention in the bedroom. Fellow rhymer Joey Bada$$ recently revealed that he doesn't want to ejaculate during sex either.

In an interview on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, which premiered on Wednesday (Jan. 26) on YouTube, the Brooklyn, N.Y. native declared that he prefers to be the dominant one in the bedroom. The conversation then segued to oral sex. That’s when the Power Book III: Raising Kanan star revealed that he doesn't want to ejaculate during sex.

“I'd rather not bust a nut, period,” he said. “Because I would rather preserve my lifeforce.”

“When a man ejaculates, there’s a lot of things that leave your body. There's blood cells, there’s testosterone, energy, you get depleted,” he further explained. “They say it's like an equivalent to running 20 miles when you bust a nut.”

Joey added that he’s a highly productive man, and he needs his energy to get through the day. He also added that he’s been practicing semen retention for two years.

Although withholding semen might seem strange to some people, it’s actually an ancient-long practice among men that yields healthy results. Semen retention improves fertility, mental health and is the ultimate journey of self-control for some men.

Last October, during an interview on Gillie Da Kid and Wallo’s Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Kevin Gates revealed that he doesn’t ejaculate during sex. “Your intention should be to please your partner,” he said. “And don’t release no semen.”

The Louisiana rapper explained that withholding semen will help “heal the central nervous system...and heal your brain.”

Overall, it's good to see Kevin and Joey practicing sexual health and wellness in the bedroom.

Check out Joey Badass’ interview on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast below. Fast-forward to the 34:30-minute mark to watch Joey explain why he chooses not to ejaculate during sex.