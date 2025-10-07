Joey Bada$$ Goes Off the Dome on the Cheat Code for Life, His Favorite Rapper Right Now and What Fatherhood Has Taught Him

Joey Bada$S is nearly 15 years deep into his career, and during that time, he's seen friends come and go. The Brooklyn native has plenty of rhymes that tell the tales, including on his most recent album, Lonely at the Top, released this past August. While finding allies in the music industry may get a well-deserved side eye sometimes, Joey has found a friendly competitor and shared brotherhood with J.I.D, a fellow MC that graces the cover with Joey on the fall issue of XXL magazine. During a talk with Badmon for XXL's Off The Dome series, he reveals his favorite rapper right now is none other than the Dreamville signee.

"My favorite rapper is J.I.D right now," Joey shares. "It does help that I know him personally. But I really just think that he's incredibly talented. I think he got a one-of-a kind flow. Like, it's silky, you know what I'm saying? But yo, honestly, though, one of my favorite parts about J.I.D is his singing. I think a lot of people like kinda overlook that. Bro's singing voice is crazy."

See below as Joey goes off the dome to reveal his quick thoughts on the cheat code for life, what a New York rapper should always do, what fatherhood has taught him and more.

Topics include:

My favorite rapper right now is...

The cheat code for life is...

You won't be lonely at the top if...

Fatherhood taught me...

A New York rapper should always...

_______ motivates me.

_______ keeps me up at night.

I keep my pen sharp by...

New York rap is...

TikTok rappers are...

One question I never get asked is...

Watch Joey Bada$$ Go Off The Dome on the Cheat Code for Life, What a New York Rapper Should Always Do and More

