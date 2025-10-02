Bars & Noble – Watch J.I.D and Joey Bada$$’s New Interview on the World Catching Up to Their Lyricism, Real Friendship and What’s Next

Hip-hop is most distinguished by its lyricism, which has become the most vital aspect of a rapper’s craft. Without it, the classic albums, celebrated songs and innovative wordplay that have been cherished in the culture for decades would not exist.

Over time, the art of lyricism has evolved alongside the genre and its artists, but many proven lyricists have remained at the forefront. While there have been countless complaints lately that the MCs who still pride themselves on serving immaculate bars of substance are not getting the proper spotlight and respect they deserve, lyricism is still thriving. In an era of vibes, Joey Bada$$ and J.I.D are two MCs rhyming with purpose. Their grit, grind and authenticity have brought them to a place where their skills on the mic are held in high regard.

Joey and J.I.D keep the essence of hip-hop alive with every verse they write. That’s an achievement worth celebrating, which is why these artists are featured on the cover of XXL magazine. Both have gone from former Freshmen to award-winning artists thanks to their dedication to their craft. They each delivered standout albums this year that highlight the verbal artistry they’ve mastered: Joey’s Lonely at the Top and J.I.D’s God Does Like Ugly.

Holding the line for potent rhymes in a trend-driven world is serious business for these guys. It’s likely the reason why they’ve connected outside the studio to become friends away from the music industry. As they are both close in age, fathers and passionate about their art, the bond runs deep with mutual respect. Two wordsmiths, one mission: set the mic on fire.

Joey and J.I.D spoke individually in their own respective cover story interviews on everything from their music and beyond. The real-deal friends also sat down together for a joint conversation on video to discuss sticking together as lyricists, stepping into battle, satisfying fans over chasing awards, their goals, friendship, fatherhood and more below.

Topics in the video interview include:

Why they're sticking together as lyricists





Joey & J.I.D's genuine friendship





Being fathers in hip-hop





Getting credit from peers





The story behind J.I.D's $1 million audit





New music collaborations





The reality of being "lonely at the top"





Thoughts on the current state of hip-hop





Joey's next film role as a legacy act

Watch Joey Bada$$ and J.I.D's Interview With XXL

See Photos From Joey Bada$$ and J.I.D's XXL Magazine Fall 2025 Cover Shoot