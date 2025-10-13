Joey Bada$$ Reveals the Next Movie Role He’ll Be Playing

Joey Bada$$ reveals the next movie role he’ll be starring in.

During a joint conversation on video with J.I.D for XXL Magazine’s Fall 2025 issue, Joey discussed what’s next for him after dropping his latest album, Lonely at the Top. The Brooklyn rapper shared that he’ll be playing a legacy act in an upcoming film.

“On the horizon though, we about to be on our Denzel sh*t," Joey tells XXL. "I can’t tell you too much about it, but there is a new film that I’m getting ready to shoot. All I could say is that I’ll be playing a legacy act.”

He may be keeping details of the new film project close to the chest, but it's for good reason.

Joey has been infiltrating the film and TV space for nearly 10 years. In 2016, he played Leon in the TV series Mr. Robot on the USA Network. By 2019, he was part of the Hulu series Wu-Tang: An American Saga in the role of Inspectah Deck. A year later, he was the lead in Two Distant Strangers, a film that explores Black men dying during encounters with police.

The 30-year-old MC won an Oscar after Two Distant Strangers earned Best Live Action Short Film at the 2021 Academy Awards. More recently, Joey starred as the character Unique in the Starz series Power Book III: Raising Kanan for four seasons beginning in 2021.

