Joey Bada$$ Gives Real Reason Why He Canceled His Tour

Joey Bada$$ recently revealed the true reason why he canceled his Dark Aura Tour with Ab-Soul and Rapsody.

On Oct. 22, the Brooklyn, N.Y., rapper sat down for an interview with the Earn Your Leisure podcast's Black Out With Ian & Rashad. During the talk, Joey was asked why he nixed his tour.

"I thought about how to address this, and I'm gonna choose honesty," Joey said. "My honest truth of why I canceled the tour was my mental health was just not aligned with it. I did not feel mentally fit enough to embark on this journey. I got my 5-month-old son. We tryng ot figure out vaccinations and all this stuff. It's just such a critical time. My energy level is at a all-time low."

Joey also addressed rumors that the tour was canceled due to low ticket sales.

"I see a lot of people saying, 'Obviously, the tickets didn't sell,'" Joey added. "Listen, I been touring a long time. Tickets sell...I had to choose me. And I'm really sincerely sorry about all of my fans that I've disappointed and let down...I just didn't have the bandwidth myself."

Back in August, Joey announced the tour, which was supposed to run from Oct. 16 through Nov. 17. However, on Oct. 1, it was revealed that the cross-country jaunt in promotion of his Lonely at the Top album would no longer take place due to unforeseen circumstances.

Watch Joey Bada$$ Explain Why He Canceled His Dark Aura Tour With Ab-Soul and Rapsody