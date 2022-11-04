Drake, 21 Savage ‘Circo Loco’ Lyrics

Drake and 21 Savage's new Her Loss album is here and it has the whole internet talking.

On Friday (Nov. 4), after a week delay, the dynamic duo put out their highly anticipated joint LP, Her Loss, which features 16 songs including a sole guest appearance from Travis Scott. One of the songs that is initially getting a lot of feedback is the track "Circo Loco." Produced by Boi-1da and Tay Keith, the banger features progressing chords and booming bass, and finds Aubrey and the Slaughter King talking boss talk.

There are some lines in particular that have people talking. On the song, Drake and 21 Savage have one verse each, and Drake seems to address making amends with Kanye West for their Free Larry Hoover benefit concert performance in Chicago, which he claims in the song was only done to appease Rap-A-Lot's J Prince.

Elsewhere on the track, Drake appears to subliminally address the Megan Thee Stallion shooting in which Tory Lanez is accused of pulling the trigger. Drake infers in a roundabout way that the Houston rapper may be lying about the incident.

Take a look below at the lyrics and listen to "Circo Loco."

INTRO

One more

VERSE 1 (Drake):

I been blowing through the money like it grow on trees

I been fucking on a French bitch, c'est la vie

I just put ’em on a jet, now they all Italian

Way I'm dressing, ’til I been to a thousand islands

This bitch lie 'bout getting shots, but she still a stallion

She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling

Every night late night like I'm Jimmy Fallon

Crod' shoot from anywhere like he Ray Allen

Crodie, turn me up

Crodie, turn me up

Crodie, turn me up

Got a fur on a temp but got me burning up

Shorty say she graduated, she ain't learn еnough

Play your album track one, 'kay, I heard enough

Girl, thе driver downstairs, better hurry up

Savage got a new stick, he wanna dirt it up

Touchdown in N.Y., turn the Mercer up

Ayy, Bottega shades with the grey tints

Introduce me to a nigga, yeah, it make sense

Gotta put her on the team, got a great bench

Linking with the opps, bitch, I did that shit for J Prince

Bitch, I did it for the Mob Ties

Feel like seventeen, two percs, frog eyes

And I never been the one to go apologize

Me, I'd rather hit 'em up one more time

Aye, known a girl for six months, dinner up at my place

But I got these diamonds on my neck so it's a blind date

All my niggas on the roads raising up the crime rate

Your name not ringing out here, it's on vibrate

And she took a skull now shorty gotta hydrate

And he did some dirt now my crodie gotta migrate

Prolly won't see him for some years, when I do though

Turn me up

Crodie, turn me up

Crodie, turn me up

Aye, Crodie, turn me

Aye, yeah, what? Crodie, turn me

VERSE 2 (21 Savage):

21, in a droptop Benz like it's ’03

21, had the shooters ain't down from the nosebleeds

21, gotta get this passport, keep my nose clean

Bitch tried to burn me up

Keep a man on tuck (Yeah)

I'a never slip (Never)

SF90 rims red like a poker chip (Pussy)

Rich as hell, still hood, in the stroker's ville (Pussy)

Pink slip in the glove for the ownership (21)

Limping with the .30 on like a broke hip (21)

Red flag giving blood on some doner shit (On God)

All the opps get a bullet on some Oprah shit

Went from Angel Town estates to a bigger state

Prolly woulda had a zombie on me if I woulda stayed (21)

Still a caught a case if I woulda stayed (Facts)

I been thugging all my life, that's just how I play it (Facts)

Still posted in the A' where niggas feel me

Still gotta see the Gunners on Premier League (21)

Still gotta keep a gun that's always near me

And I'm down to hit 'em up

OUTRO (Drake):

One more time, hit my line, you know that head was great

Oh, yeah, alright, don't do romancing

One more time, you gotta run the face

Oh, yeah, alright

One more time