Megan Thee Stallion Feels Like Nobody Is Taking Her Seriously in Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting, Says She Wants Lanez to Go to Jail

Megan Thee Stallion doesn't think her claim that Tory Lanez shot her is being taken seriously.

On Wednesday (Jun 15), Rolling Stone ran an interview with the "Body" rapper where she talks about the infamous incident. Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the summer of 2020 and the situation has yet to play out in the court of law. According to Megan, the drawn-out situation has been taxing.

“I’m trying every day to get through it and be good," she told Rolling Stone. "I feel so bad because I don’t feel like anybody’s taking me seriously, but I don’t want them to see me cry. I don’t want them to know that I feel like this, because I don’t want them to feel like, ‘Oh, I got you. I’m breaking you.’”

She added, “‘I feel like you’ve already tried to break me enough. You’ve already shot me. So, why are you dragging it out like this? Like, what else? Have you hated me this much the whole time and I didn’t see it?’”

Tory is accused of shooting Megan in July 2020 following an argument in a SUV in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office charged the Toronto rapper-singer with one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm—personal use of a firearm—and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle in connection with the shooting incident. Tory Lanez has pleaded not guilty to shooting Megan and has maintained his innocence.

“I want him to go to jail,” Megan added. “I want him to go under the jail.”

Tory Lanez has remained mum on the situation since he was taken into custody in April for violating terms of Megan's protective order against him. His trial is now set to take place in September.