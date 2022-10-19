Megan Thee Stallion Responds to Rumors That She and Pardison Fontaine are Engaged

Megan Thee Stallion has responded to rumors that she and Pardison Fontaine are engaged to be married.

On Wednesday (Oct. 19), Megan Thee Stallion hit up Twitter to let her 7.6 million invested followers know that despite being incredibly happy in her relationship with her longtime boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, Pardi hasn't put a ring on it just yet.

"Lol, as nice as last night was, we are not engaged," tweeted Megan Thee Stallion.

The rumors that Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine are getting hitched appear to have been sparked by the fact on Wednesday night, as the prominent couple enjoyed their two-year anniversary as a couple in lavish fashion, Meg was spotted with a massive ring on her left hand.

Despite Meg's announcement that she and Pardi aren't set to tie the knot just yet, the "Sweetest Pie" MC and the accomplished rapper-songwriter celebrated their anniversary with a night out one would only expect from two high-profile rappers in love. Megan shared various moments from their intimate night on the town throughout the evening on Tuesday (Oct. 18) accompanied by a sultry soundtrack that included Aaliyah's "At Your Best (You Are Love)" and Tony! Toni! Toné!'s "Anniversary."

The loving hip-hop couple also shared their passionate sentiments toward each other with anniversary posts all across social media. On Instagram, Megan posted a carousel of her favorite moments with Pardison, which includes a photo of the "Backin’ It Up" rapper biting Meg's world-famous clappas. She captioned the post with the simple note, "Year 2 with U."

Meanwhile, on Pardison Fontaine's end, he also hit up Instagram with a string of photos documenting his two-year relationship with the "WAP" MC.

"Two years around the sun," wrote Pardi in the IG post's caption. "Seem like we been on our own planet. I love lovin’ you. Got [forever] to go."

The heartwarming anniversary celebration comes at the perfect time for Megan Thee Stallion, as she's been going through it in the past week. While the Traumazine rapper was en route to her widely acclaimed appearance on Saturday Night Live last weekend, news broke on Oct. 14 that her house had been broken into, with the robbers reportedly making off with $300,000 worth of stolen property. In the wake of the incident, Megan says she plans to "take a break" from the spotlight for a hot minute.