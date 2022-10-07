Megan Thee Stallion Hints at Role in Stranger Things’ Final Season

Megan Thee Stallion might be adding to her filmography with an upcoming role in the award-winning Netflix series Stranger Things.

On Friday afternoon (Oct. 7), Hot Girl Meg shared a post on Instagram, which included a series of photos. The first four photos in the series just show Megan posing in front of a building. However, the fifth photo sees the Houston rapper standing in front of what appears to be a green screen holding a card with the title Stranger Things on it. The second to last photo in the slide shows Megan in what looks like a dressing room sitting in a director's chair that has Netflix written on it.

Megan Thee Stallion didn't provide any further details on the possible acting opportunity. She captioned the pictures with spider, spider web and heart emojis.

Megan is no stranger to being behind the camera. She has scored recent roles in the shows Good Girls, P-Valley and She Hulk: Attorney at Law. She is also set to star in the upcoming musical comedy Fucking Identical Twins. Back in 2019, she starred in a YouTube series directed by Teyana Taylor titled Hottieween. In 2020, Megan told Variety she was working on her own horror screenplay and previously expressed a desire to work with horror director Jordan Peele in an interview with Marie Claire.

Netflix renewed Stranger Things for a fifth and final season back in February. Season five of the popular science fiction horror drama set in the 1980s is slated to air in the summer of 2024.

Check Out Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram Post Teasing a Possible Role in Stranger Things Below