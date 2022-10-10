Last October, Megan Thee Stallion partnered with fast-food chain Popeyes to launch her own Hottie Sauce. The sweet and sour condiment was only available for a limited time and has now become a hot commodity.

Fans of the Hot Girl Coach have expressed their disappointment that Popeyes is no longer selling the delectable sauce.

"Popeyes needs to bring back thee hottie sauce because this shit was fire," tweeted one person.

Another fan wrote, "Bestie! @theestallion imma need you to work something out with @Popeyes because I need that hottie sauce back! [drooling face emoji]."

It looks like Popeyes is not going to bring back Megan's Hottie Sauce anytime soon, but you can still buy them if you have some extra cash. On eBay, the Houston rhymer's sauce is available for sale at various prices from $15 to as high as $60.

If you are good in the kitchen you can make your own Hottie Sauce. The foodie website Top Secret Recipes has created a facsimile of Megan's dipping sauce that you can try at home. Simply mix together cornstarch, granulated sugar, Frank's RedHot cayenne pepper sauce, corn syrup, honey, ground Aleppo pepper and apple cider vinegar and—voilà!—you have your very own Hottie Sauce.

When Megan launched her Hottie Sauce, it also came with a clothing line as well, which included sweatpants, t-shirts, hoodies and a bikini set.

When it comes to handling her business, Megan Thee Stallion has always been in her bag.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion's Hottie Sauce Ad and Mukbang Below