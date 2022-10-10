Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon

Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend.

On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.

In the now-viral video clip, the Houston rapper can be seen twerking up against the iconic video game character during a performance of the song "Freaky Nasty." Megan Thee Stallion and Master Chief's unlikely dance-off began to take the internet by storm when one of Twitch's most popular live streamers, GamesCage Hype Guy, hit up Twitter in the early hours of Sunday (Oct. 9) with the performance footage below.

"Bro, I'm fucking cryin’," tweeted GamesCage Hype Guy. "They got Master Chief gettin’ ass from Megan Thee Stallion. LMFAO."

Megan's most recent viral twerking moment was shown to millions of Twitch account holders as part of the livestreamed version of TwitchCon and is just the latest in a string of collaborations the "Big Ole Freak" spitter has had with some of the most popular television streaming services recently. Back in July, Megan Thee Stallion served as a judge on HBO Max's ballroom dance competition show, Legendary. In September, Meg made a twerking cameo appearance on Disney+'s Marvel Cinematic Universe show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Just this past Friday, the Traumazine rhymer teased fans on Instagram, implying that she may have something in the works with Netflix's smash-hit series, Stranger Things.

See Megan Thee Stallion Twerk on Halo's Master Chief at TwitchCon in the Video Below