Megan Thee Stallion to Appear in Marvel’s She Hulk TV Series

Megan Thee Stallion is further dipping her toes into the world of acting as she is now set to appear in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law on Disney Plus.

In an interview with The Cut that was published on Monday, (Aug. 29), it was confirmed that Megan Thee Stallion's next venture in the entertainment industry will see her as the newest member of the famed Marvel Cinematic Universe. Meg will be joining the cast of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Marvel Studios' new television series, which just recently debuted on the popular Disney streaming service starring Tatiana Maslany.

Known for the secrecy and discretion that often keeps fans guessing at every turn, Marvel and Disney have been tight-lipped about most things that are in store for the modern take on one of their longest-running fictional storylines. While the nature or longevity of the Houston rapper's specific role hasn't yet been confirmed, rumors that Meg will appear on She-Hulk have been circulating since early spring.

Back at the beginning of April, the hip-hop world began buzzing about the "Pressurelicious" spitter's possible presence on the critically acclaimed TV show. At the time, a stunt performer named Marché Day updated her resume by citing a role as Megan Thee Stallion's stunt double on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

Although she was careful not to mention the new Marvel/Disney Plus show by name in the aforementioned interview, Megan says that she wants to follow in the footsteps of other hip-hop icons who've crossed over to television and film. With the on and off-screen successes of rappers like Ice Cube and Queen Latifah in mind, the Traumazine artist says that she's ready to explore more than just acting.

"When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music," Megan told The Cut. "I don't feel like I'm only going to be an actress. I feel like I'm also going to be a director and I'm going to be a producer."

While music has definitely been her main focus over the past few years, Megan Thee Stallion has brushed up against the Hollywood lifestyle quite frequently. Earlier this year, the "Hot Girl" MC landed a starring role in P-Valley on Starz, playing her alternate persona Tina Snow. Meg is also part of the cast for the upcoming feature film, Fucking Identical Twins, and made headlines when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said he wanted to be her pet.