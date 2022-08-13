Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Paid Future $250,000 for ‘Pressurelicious’ Verse

Getting a feature from one of the top rappers in the game can get pricey. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion. The Lone Star State rapper revealed she paid Future $250,000 for a "Pressurelicious" verse.

In a video interview with Power 106 Los Angeles' Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk, which premiered on YouTube on Friday (Aug. 12), Megan Thee Stallion explained how she was able to secure Future for a guest appearance on her latest single, "Pressurelicious." The Hot Girl coach wanted the Atlanta rapper-producer on the song and needed to make sure he jumped on the track while they were both working in Miami.

"So how I went about it was, okay, somebody figure out what Future feature price," she explained at the 3:48 mark in the video below. "I was just asking what's his feature price...and they was like okay 250. He wants 250K."

"I was like, 'Okay, bet.' Somebody go pull 250,000 out of the bank...and go drop it off to Future and tell him I need the verse before he leaves [Miami]."

Luckily, with the help of her manager, Megan was able to deliver $250,000—in cash!—to Future inside a backpack before he left Miami.

And it was worth it. According to the Traumazine artist, Future gave Megan multiple verses on the song, which she described as "The Future Experience," and she chopped some of them up and used them on the track. The 27-year-old rhymer also added that she had to redo her initial rhymes so everything would sound cohesive with Future Hendrix’s lyrics on the final product.

Salute to Future for giving Megan Thee Stallion her money's worth.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Detail How She Paid Future $250,000 for a "Pressurelicious" Feature Below