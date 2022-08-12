Megan Thee Stallion Responds to The Rock Wanting to Be Her Pet

Megan Thee Stallion has responded to The Rock's recent comments about wanting to be her pet.

On Thursday (August 11), during an interview with SirusXM's The Morning Mash Up, Megan Thee Stallion was asked about how she feels in regards to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently mentioning her as the one celebrity he'd like to be a pet for.

As soon as the interviewers began to broach the topic, Meg instantly became animated as if she knew exactly what they were about to ask. In her response, the Traumazine rapper expressed just how flattered she was when she heard one of the world's biggest celebs single her out by name.

"I mean, that's kind of legendary," exclaimed Megan Thee Stallion. "Like, I'm kind of epic. I used to watch wrestling all the time. Being from Houston and watching The Rock and how famous he is, how much of a mega-star he is and he wanna be my pet? Like, period. Like, we made it. We might be a little famous."

Megan's elated reaction stems from an interview The Rock recently shared in promotion of his new animated film, DC League of Super-Pets, which also stars Kevin Hart. When the two actors were asked which celebrity they each would hypothetically want to be a pet to, Johnson immediately, without even thinking about it, replied with only one name, "Megan Thee Stallion."

While the Houston spitter is certainly ecstatic about just the idea of being a proud pet parent to the famed movie star, one person may not be as thrilled. Prior to the aforementioned SiriusXM interview, Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, hit up social media with his reaction to The Rock's playful comment.

In a since-deleted tweet, Pardison Fontaine threw a bit of shade toward Dwayne Johnson's wife, Lauren Hashian, who happens to be White. Pardi also made reference to his affection for one of The Rock's most popular films.

"All our dogs named after #s," wrote Fontaine. "Just teach your wife to use seasoning ... you'll be iiight ... Moana is the shit tho."

After deleting the tweet and trending because of his initial response, Pardi has since come out and said that his perceived shot aimed at The Rock was nothing more than a joke.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion React to The Rock Wanting to be Her Pet in the Video Below