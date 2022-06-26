Megan Thee Stallion Slams Her Home State of Texas After Roe v. Wade Ruling

Megan Thee Stallion slammed her home state of Texas following the United States Supreme Court overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling.

During her performance at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival in England on Saturday (June 25), Megan Thee Stallion paused her set to address the overturning of Roe v. Wade and blast Texas, which is one of 13 states that have authorized the so-called trigger laws that outlaw or severely limit abortions once the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling is struck down.

“You guys know it wouldn’t be me if I don’t take a second to call out these stupid damn men, I mean God damn, what else do you want?” she told the crowd. “Texas is really embarrassing me right now.”

“That’s my home state, and I want to have it on the record that the muthafuckin' hot boys and hot girls do not support this bullshit that you’re campaigning for," Megan added.

The Lone Star State rhymer then ordered the crowd to chant, "My body my muthafuckin’ choice,” which they did, before concluding, “Let’s put all our middle fingers up right now.”

A day before her Glastonbury performance, Megan shared on her Instagram page some facts regarding how the Supreme Court’s decision will affect millions of women across the U.S.

"The court has failed us all — but we won’t back down. I’m going to keep fighting because everyone deserves access to the care they need," the 27-year-old rapper captioned the post along with a link to Bans Off Our Bodies, a campaign to support reproductive rights for women. Check it out below.