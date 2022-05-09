Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Have a Wild Good Time at the Club in Viral Video – Watch

A video of Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine dancing at a New York club has the internet talking.

On Monday (May 9), video surfaced of Meg and Pardi out having the time of their lives during a D’ussé event at a club in New York City to celebrate the release of her new single "Plan B." In the clip, Pardi in Megan are seen the middle of the dance floor while Three 6 Mafia's "Slob on My Knob" plays. Pardi is being straddled by Megan. As the song plays, Pari aggressively bounces the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper up and down, while many people in the crowd film the NSFW act on their phones and cheer in approval.

The video has gone viral on Twitter, with many people commenting on how Pardi was able to lift Megan up with such ease.

"Pardison Fontaine is about to inspire more men to hit the gym than a fitness influencer ever could," one person tweeted.

"Good morning to all the men with core and leg strength like Pardison Fontaine. The rest of you aren’t my concern," someone else posted.

Pardi even posted a clip of the video on his Instagram Story with hilarious commentary from a YouTuber.

Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion reportedly started dating a few months after she was shot in July 2020 and have been going strong ever since. The New York-bred rapper has even come to Megan's defense by publicly calling out Tory Lanez on multiple occasions.

See more reactions to the viral video of Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion dancing below.