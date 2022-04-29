Ebro Darden Thinks People Should Feel Bad for Both Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion

Hot 97 radio personality Ebro Darden thinks there is a world where people should feel bad for Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion as well as have the same thoughts for her.

On Thursday (April 28), the latest episode of Ebro, Nadeska Alexis and Low Key's Rap Life Review show on Apple Music aired and featured what some would deem a controversial statement about the Megan Thee Stallion shooting, which was allegedly carried out by Tory Lanez.

"There's also a world where we can be sad for Tory Lanez and sad for Megan Thee Stallion," Ebro said at the 14:55-minute mark of the show.

When cohost Low Key questioned Ebro's logic, Ebro continued, "Because he did something ridiculous and despicable and we all know that he feels like shit about."

Low Key then questioned if Tory Lanez was sympathetic.

"He was apologetic, to her," Ebro responded. "In public he was doing something else. But the reason I say that is, I don't want to see another Black man go to jail. That's not what I want to see. That's part one. Part two, I also believe he was probably highly intoxicated, right? And was being completely ridiculous... Her version of him standing up just shooting talking about, 'Dance, bitch, dance,' that sounds insane. You are not in your right mind. That sounds like you was off... I don't know what you was off. The purest. He sounds like he was off the full Pusha T album. He shoved it up his nose."

"Because of that, you're kinda like, damn, you ruined your life doing this," he added. "You can also be, obviously, sad for Megan that she had to experience this and go through this. It doesn't have to be picking sides."

Ebro's sympathy toward Tory Lanez is a 180 from his stance on the issue following the July of 2020 shooting, where Tory Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion following an argument in a car in Los Angeles.

"A man shot a woman," Ebro tweeted several days after the shooting two years ago. "She was not armed. She was getting out of the car. She says 'I was the victim and this was intended to harm me..' Why are ya’ll acting like we should consider other facts? Until I hear from Megan I can’t support Tory..."

"In what world do you even pull a gun on a woman in a bikini at 3AM?" Ebro wrote in a follow-up post.

Ebro's latest comments come in the wake of Megan Thee Stallion's recent interview on CBS Mornings, where the Houston rapper recounted the night she was shot. According to Megan, the shooting was preceded by an argument in an SUV that was occupied by Meg, Tory, Kelsey Harris and Tory's security. She alleged she exited the vehicle to escape the chaos and was shot by Tory Lanez, who reportedly yelled out, "Dance, bitch," before firing shots that hit the "Body" rhymer in her feet. Megan Thee Stallion also claimed Tory Lanez tried to give her $1 million in hush money to keep quiet about who shot her and profusely apologized.

Shawn Holley, Tory Lanez's attorney, provided this statement to XXL regarding Megan's claims that Tory tried to bride Megan. “We look forward to addressing Ms. Peete’s claims—including all its inconsistencies, discrepancies and omissions—in a court of law,” Holley said.

Tory Lanez has pleaded not guilty to one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm—personal use of a firearm—and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle in connection with the shooting. A pre-trial hearing for the case is set for June 9.

Check out the full episode of the Rap Life Review show below.