50 Cent Doesn’t Believe Megan Thee Stallion Claiming She Didn’t Have a Sexual Relationship With Tory Lanez

50 Cent isn't convinced Megan Thee Stallion didn't have a sexual relationship with Tory Lanez following the Houston rapper's denial of dating Tory during a recent interview she did.

On Tuesday (April 26), 50 Cent posted a snippet on his Instagram account of Megan Thee Stallion's teary new interview with CBS This Morning's Gayle King. The clip the Queens, N.Y. rap mogul posted pertained to Megan shooing down speculation that she had an intimate relationship with Tory Lanez prior to the 2020 shooting Tory was allegedly involved in. The Canadian rapper is accused of shooting Megan following an argument. Fif isn't buying Meg's answer. "Now that I don’t believe, she had to think about her answer," 50 Cent captioned the video. "SMH all this shit is crazy."

In the interview, when asked by King if Megan had an intimate relationship with Tory, the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper responded, "Like sexual?"

When pushed again by King to answer the question, Megan hesitated before responding, "Um, I didn't have a sexual relationship with Tory."

Megan's new interview with Gayle King, which premiered on Monday (April 25), had the internet going nuts. Megan emotionally recounted the night she was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez on July 12, 2020. One of the biggest revelations was Megan claiming Tory Lanez tried to bribe her with $1 million not to tell the police he shot her.

"[Tory Lanez] He's apologizing," Megan explained of what happened in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. "He's saying, 'I'm so sorry. Please don't tell nobody. I'll give you a million dollars if y'all don't say nothing.' I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' Like, 'Why are you offering me money right now. Help me. And if you're sorry, just help me.'"

Tory has maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty to the charges in November of 2020. He has also implied that he was in a sexual relationship with Megan, which may have contributed to what happened the night Megan was shot.

"Good D*ick had me fucking 2 best friends .... and I got caught ‍ ... that’s what I apologized 4 . ... it’s sick how u Spun it tho ..." Tory tweeted in February after Megan Thee Stallion shared text messages that she claims show Tory apologizing for shooting her.

"I think that he is trying to deflect from the fact that he committed a crime," Megan said about Tory's tweets in the Gayle King interview.

Tory Lanez has been charged with one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm—personal use of a firearm—and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle in connection with the 2020 incident, where he is accused of shooting Megan in Los Angeles following an argument in an SUV that was occupied by Megan, Tory, Kelsey Harris—Megan's former best friend—and Tory's bodyguard. Tory plans to take the case to trial.

Shawn Holley, Tory's attorney, released a statement to XXL regarding Megan's claims that Tory tried to pay her $1 million to stay quiet about the incident. “We look forward to addressing Ms. Peete’s claims—including all its inconsistencies, discrepancies and omissions—in a court of law,” Holley said.

The pre-trial hearing for the case is set for June 9.

