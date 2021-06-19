Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend, rapper Pardison Fontaine, has put DaBaby on blast following Baby's back-and-forth with Meg on Twitter earlier today (June 19).

"You a clown ass nigga doin doin clown ass shit then tryin to back pedal," Pardi wrote in a tweet responding to DaBaby, who was speaking about his drama with Megan Thee Stallion. "Nigga that’s what it is... u don’t ever gotta address her again."

DaBaby then responded to Pardi, quoting Beyonce's "Irreplaceable." “'You must not know bout mee You must not know bout meeeeeh,'” the North Carolina rapper tweeted.



Then Pardi sent out a few indirect tweets of his own. "YOU NIGGAS IS CORNY alotta you women is corny," he wrote in one post. "ANY NIGGA THAT SHOOTS A WOMAN IS PUSSY ANY NIGGA THAT SIDES WITH IT ..CONDONES IT AFFILIATES THEY SELF WITH STANDS BESIDE THAT TYPE OF BEHAVIOR IS A BITCH ANY WOMAN THAT SUPPORTS IT FOR ANY REASON IS A FUCKIN SAD BITTER OR CONFUSED."

He added, "This matter ain’t about no public opinion or internet beef .. so a nigga let a lot of that weak shit slide."

The tweets between the two rappers were preceded by Megan and DaBaby trading shots after people pointed out Baby retweeted a Twitter post that joked about Tory Lanez allegedly shooting Megan back in July of 2020. This came after DaBaby appeared on a track with Tory called "Skat" last week.

