DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion Trade Shots Over Baby’s Tory Lanez Song Feature

DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion appear to have gone from friends to frienemies.

The public wondered how their musical relationship would fare after DaBaby recently appeared on Tory Lanez's song "Skat." Tory is the person Megan has accused of shooting her last July. Now, an allegedly unintended retweet has sparked Twitter shots between the two talented MCs. The incident all started on Saturday (June 19), when DaBaby retweeted a Twitter post that joked about the alleged Tory shooting.

"I guess @DaBabyDaBaby and @torylanez cool now bc the both shot somebody and don’t have to do no jail time," the tweet read, followed by a crying laughing emoji.

DaBaby later claimed there was some sort of glitch on Twitter and that he did not retweet the post making light of Megan's shooting incident. "Idk what type of Illuminati shit Twitter got goin on," he tweeted. "I ain’t retweet nothing but 'Ball If I Want To' promo. I ain’t retweet that silly shit. Then once ppl start tagging me & I saw it and tried to delete it and undo the retweet Twitter didn’t let me. Type shit yall on?"

It appears Megan wasn't buying it. A short while later she tweeted, "Support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange. This situation ain’t no damn “beef” and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it’s some internet shit for likes and retweets."

Baby then downplayed what was going on. "You done let these folks get the best of you thug," he responded. "ion got no bad energy for ya. You know like I know I ain’t no 'industry' nigga , let em fool you into thinking that you trippin. Stand on what you stand on without feeling like I’m against ya. Stay focused my g."

Megan fired back, bringing up a conversation the two previously had concerning his affiliation with Tory. Meg typed, "My stance hasn’t changed at all YOURS has. We already spoke abt this in private and you specifically said 'that ain’t even no good business move why would I promote that shit' but now this ain’t your 'beef' ? That ain’t real. But you stay on ya 'business' my g."

DaBaby kept the back-and-forth going. "You ain’t tweeting nothing I ain’t tell dat nigga directly," he added. "I told him da same shit. lol Whoever cleared it cleared it, so what. Shit still ain’t enough of my bidness for MFs to be feelin some type of way bout my pretty chocolate ass. Gettin into dat don’t feed my ppl."

He followed that up with: "Ion even go back n forth w/ my own b*tches on the net now I’m on dis mf goin back n forth w/ another nigga woman about some shit another nigga accused of 😂. How tf dat work?

Y’all niggas hell😂

Happy Juneteenth tho, we started this bitch off wit a bang didn’t it ?

Luv u Meg."

Megan was done talking, but DaBaby's continued tweets prompted her boyfriend, rapper Pardison Fontaine, to step in and say something. "You a clown ass nigga doin doin clown ass shit then tryin to back pedal .. nigga that’s what it is .. u don’t ever gotta address her again," Pardi wrote under one of DaBaby's tweets.

The North Carolina rapper brushed off the diss from Paridson. "'You must not know bout mee. You must not know bout meeeeeh,'" he tweeted, jokingly quoting Beyonce's "Irreplaceable."

"YOU NIGGAS IS CORNY alotta you women is corny," Pardi later posted. "ANY NIGGA THAT SHOOTS A WOMAN IS PUSSY ANY NIGGA THAT SIDES WITH IT ..CONDONES IT AFFILIATES THEY SELF WITH STANDS BESIDE THAT TYPE OF BEHAVIOR IS A BITCH ANY WOMAN THAT SUPPORTS IT FOR ANY REASON IS A FUCKIN SAD BITTER OR CONFUSED."

Megan unfollowed DaBaby on Instagram earlier this week. Now this. It looks like that DaBaby and Megan album that was teased back in 2019 is officially off.