Fan Throws Phone Onstage During Megan Thee Stallion Performance, Megan Twerks Over It

Megan The Stallion had some fun with a fan's phone after it was thrown onstage.

During a recent performance, Megan noticed a fan threw their phone onstage during her performance of "Savage (Remix)." She walked over to the phone, stood over the camera, gave it a look and proceeded to turn around and twerk while Beyonce's verse on "Savage" played in the background.

"Somebody threw their phne on stage already recording," she wrote in the Instagram caption when she posted the clip today (Aug. 30). "I said welp," with a shrugging emoji.

The video has become yet another viral moment for Meg, with it being shared across multiple platforms and raking in huge numbers. As of this article's posting, her Instagram post has over 11 million views and a million-and-a-half likes.

Compared to her most recent posts on Instagram, only one has received more likes, which featured her recent Sailor Moon 'fit. The carousel post has received over 2.3 million likes.

Meg has had a busy summer, performing at numbers festivals such as Coachella and Glastonbury, as well as releasing her latest studio album Traumazine. The release became her fifth project to debut inside the top 10 of Billboard's Top 200 chart, joining Good News, Something For Thee Hotties, Suga and Fever.

Megan most recently made headlines after The Rock said that if he could be anyone's pet, he would be Megan's. First Meg's boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine responded and stirred up a bit of drama, but then Megan responded and said she was honored.