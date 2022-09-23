DaBaby Claims He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion Multiple Times on New Track ‘Boogeyman’

DaBaby is alleging he slept with Megan Thee Stallion on a song off his new album.

On Friday (Sept. 23), DaBaby released his new 14-song LP, Baby on Baby 2. The album features a track titled "Boogeyman," which finds the controversial North Carolina rapper being messy about supposed sexual encounters with MTS.

"You play with me that shit was childish/The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was fuckin on Megan Thee Stallion," DaBaby raps, referencing the incident where Tory Lanez is accused of shooting Megan in Los Angeles on July 12, 2020. "Waited to say that shit on my next album/Hit it the day before too/But I kept it player, I ain't say nothing ’bout it/Had her pretty boy, boyfriend tweeting me, ready to die ’bout the bitch like a coward/I told you niggas don't play, now you gone have to handle me/I poked the muthafuckin bear, I'm a animal."

The second part of the run is a call-back to his June 2021 back-and-forth on Twitter with Megan's boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. The drama between the two men reached a head following Megan and DaBaby trading shots on social media after Baby reposted a joke about Tory shooting Megan and appeared on a track with Tory called "Skat."

"YOU NIGGAS IS CORNY alotta you women is corny," Pardi tweeted. "ANY NIGGA THAT SHOOTS A WOMAN IS PUSSY ANY NIGGA THAT SIDES WITH IT ..CONDONES IT AFFILIATES THEY SELF WITH STANDS BESIDE THAT TYPE OF BEHAVIOR IS A BITCH ANY WOMAN THAT SUPPORTS IT FOR ANY REASON IS A FUCKIN SAD BITTER OR CONFUSED."

It looks like DaBaby is with all the smoke.

Listen to DaBaby's New "Boogeyman" Track Below