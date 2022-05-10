DaniLeigh Drops Apparent DaBaby Diss Track ‘Dead to Me’ – Listen

DaniLeigh has dropped an apparent diss track to DaBaby called “Dead to Me.”

The R&B singer released her kiss-off single via her YouTube channel on Tuesday (May 10). On the song, DaniLeigh calls the North Carolina rapper “triflin’” and proclaims that their "toxic" relationship is officially over. Even her family had issues with DaBaby, according to the 27-year-old Def Jam artist.

"Momma never liked your ass (on God)/Brother wanna fight your ass (so bad)/Daddy hated your triflin' ass/My dog wants to bite yo ass,” she croons. “‘Cause you are dead to me/Yeah, yeah, yeah/Yeah, you are so dead to me, baby.”

Additionally, DaniLeigh posted a video of a sit-down interview she did with New York radio legend Angie Martinez, where she spoke candidly about her failed relationship with DaBaby. This is her first major interview since the infamous November 2021 Instagram Live incident where DaBaby kicked her out of his house and called the police.

If you recall, DaBaby shared a since-deleted Instagram post last November of himself denying he was in a relationship with DaniLeigh and claims she's been living with him, along with their 3-month-old daughter, for a few months.

Eventually, their domestic spat escalated to name-calling, with Dani telling DaBaby, "You're a fucking dog. Acting like you're such a good-ass father. You're not." DaBaby followed, calling Dani "a crazy bitch." In the end, DaniLeigh was charged with two counts of simple assault stemming from their verbal altercation.

Following their domestic feud, DaniLeigh's brother, Brandon Bills, challenged the North Carolina rapper to a fight. In February 2022, Bills and DaBaby threw hands at a bowling alley in Corbin Bowl in Tarzana, Calif. Now Bills is suing DaBaby after their brawl left him with "severe pain and injury," according to his lawsuit.

Listen to DaniLeigh’s DaBaby diss track "Dead to Me" below.