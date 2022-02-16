DaniLeigh’s Brother Sues DaBaby for Bowling Alley Fight, Claims Psychological Damage, Sustained Disability and More – Report

DaBaby has found himself in some legal trouble following his recent fight with Brandon Bills, the brother of DaniLeigh, whom the rapper shares a child with.

According to a report from TMZ this afternoon (Feb. 16), Bills has filed a lawsuit following the bowling alley altercation, which took place at Corbin Bowl in Tarzana, Calif. on Feb. 10.

Bills, who was alone at the time and was attacked by multiple people in DaBaby's crew that night, said the brawl left him with "severe pain and injury." DaniLeigh's sibling was seen in video footage from the incident with a bloodied face after getting hit and his hair pulled.

Bills also claims that he didn't fight back during the altercation, which resulted in "physical and psychological damage, plus medical bills and sustained disability."

On the other hand, DaBaby is calling self-defense for his actions, which have led to him being banned from that particular bowling alley.

Prior to this lawsuit being filed, it was reported that the North Carolina rapper is under investigation by law enforcement for assault with a deadly weapon stemming from Brandon Bills being kicked in the head while on the ground during the fight.

A rep for the LAPD confirmed to XXL last week that an assault with a deadly weapon report was filed and that DaBaby, born Jonathan Kirk, was listed as the suspect.

As previously reported, the specific events that ignited the multi-lane bowling alley fight are unclear. However, the incident likely stems from DaBaby getting into an altercation with DaniLeigh at his home back in November. Baby called the police on Dani, who was then hit with two assault charges for using her hands, feet and teeth while allegedly fighting the rapper.

DaniLeigh and DaBaby later got into a verbal dispute while on Instagram Live, in which Baby requested that Dani, who had their then-3-month-old baby, leave his home.

Following that series of chaotic events, DaniLeigh's brother challenged DaBaby to a fight for how the rhymer treated his sister.

XXL has reached out to a rep for DaBaby for a comment.