DaniLeigh Sentenced to Five Years Probation, No Prison Time for DUI Hit-and-Run

DaniLeigh is sentenced to five years probation for her DUI hit-and-run. She will not be serving any prison time.

DaniLeigh Sentenced to Five Years Probation, Avoids Prison Time

On Thursday (Feb. 1), DaniLeigh stood before a Miami-Dade County judge for sentencing on charges stemming from a DUI hit-and-run arrest back in May of 2023. According to documents obtained by XXL, the Miami-bred rapper-singer pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor DUI charge as well as one count of DUI causing serious injury, which is a felony.

As a result, DaniLeigh will avoid prison time as she was sentenced to five years probation. Two other associated charges, one for leaving the scene of a crime and one being an additional DUI charge, have been adjourned in contemplation of dismissal. Those charges will be dismissed if Dani completes her five years of probation with any violations.

DaniLeigh's Defense Attorney Issues a Statement

DaniLeigh's defense attorney, Michael Catalano, spoke with XXL over the phone to provide some insight on the crash and the content of her character in his opinion.

"She [DaniLeigh] wasn't really at fault in the accident and she didn't know she somebody, but there was damage to the car," Catalano tells XXL. "She wants to say, 'I'm really sorry about this,' but [the victim] has a lawyer and we never let people talk because it can be held against them. The truth of the matter is, the gentlemen who got hurt, was at fault in the accident. She's very apologetic about it and feels horrible that somebody got hurt."

DaniLeigh's 2023 DUI Hit-and-Run Arrest

DaniLeigh was originally arrested in Miami back on May 30, 2023. According to police, she was driving drunk behind the wheel of a grey Mercedes-Benz G550 when her car struck a man operating a moped. DaniLeigh reportedly fled the scene while the injured man's moped was stuck to her SUV. After driving about one block, police attempted to pull her over but she allegedly would not stop.

The arresting officer claims he had to honk his horn multiple times before DaniLeigh brought her vehicle to a stop. After reportedly smelling the odor of alcohol, police say they found an open bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila before Dani ultimately failed a sobriety test. The results of a Breathalyzer showed that her blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit.

As for the man DaniLeigh struck with her SUV while driving drunk, he suffered a lacerated kidney and a fractured spine as the result of the crash. The man has filed a civil lawsuit against DaniLeigh, which is still pending in court.