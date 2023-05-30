DaniLeigh Arrested for DUI Hit-and-Run, Victim Allegedly Suffers Fractured Spine – Report

DaniLeigh has a serious legal matter on her hands after she was arrested for an alleged DUI and a hit-and-run for leaving the scene of an accident, which caused serious bodily harm to the victim.

On Tuesday (May 30), news broke that the singer had been arrested in Florida after getting into a car accident near Miami Beach. According to court records obtained by XXL, DaniLeigh was charged with leaving the scene of an accident that caused serious bodily injury. TMZ reports the arrest occurred on Tuesday morning after Leigh was involved in an auto accident with a person on a moped.

Witnesses say Leigh was swerving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed when she hit someone on a scooter and kept going, reportedly dragging the scooter for about a block. Police eventually caught up with DaniLeigh and she failed a field sobriety test and a Breathalyzer test, reportedly blowing nearly twice the legal limit. She also reportedly faces charges of driving under the influence and DUI damage to property.

The man DaniLeigh hit was transported to a local hospital where he is said to have been diagnosed with a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture. XXL has reached out to the Miami-Dade Police Department and DaniLeigh's team for comment.

DaniLeigh has been keeping a low profile following public issues with her child's father DaBaby, which resulted in her brother being assaulted by the rapper and his entourage at a bowling alley last February. She released the album My Side last July. In April, she put out her latest single "Tasty."