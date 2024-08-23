DaniLeigh Cries While Being Taken Into Custody in Bodycam Footage From Her 2023 DUI Hit-and-Run Arrest

Bodycam footage of DaniLeigh's 2023 arrest for DUI and hit-and-run has been released and it shows the crooner crying while being arrested.

DaniLeigh Cries During Arrest in Bodycam Footage

On Friday (Aug. 23), a video of DaniLeigh's arrest in May of 2023 hit the internet. During the incident, the intoxicated singer was driving and struck a person on a scooter. After striking the person, who reportedly suffered spinal injuries, she kept going. Police attempted to pull her over but she initially would not stop before finally pulling over.

The arrest footage, which can be seen in full below, picks up with police approaching DaniLeigh's car after she finally stopped.

"Did you hit a scooter," the officer asks.

DaniLeigh shakes her head, "No."

He then directs her to exit the vehicle before handcuffing her on the spot.

"I'm an artist," she tells the cops while being led away. "I'm a R&B singer and you're trying to arrest me. What's going on?"

The police then question a witness who gives a description of the incident. At the 10-minute mark of the video, Quavo randomly makes a cameo asking the cops what happened. They direct him and his crew to vacate the area and he complies. DaniLeigh continues to contest witness accounts that she hit someone.

Next, police get Dani to do field sobriety tests. After failing the tests, she is placed under arrest. She cries while being told she is going to be taken to jail. "I didn't hit nobody," she says between sniffles.

XXL has reached out to DaniLeigh's team for comment.

The Outcome of the Case

Back in February, DaniLeigh was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor DUI charge as well as one count of DUI causing serious injury, which is a felony. Her two other charges for leaving the scene of a crime and an additional DUI charge will be dismissed if she completes her five years of probation with any violations.

DaniLeigh's attorney Michael Catalano told XXL at the time of the resolution of the case that the victim was at fault.

"She [DaniLeigh] wasn't really at fault in the accident and she didn't know she somebody, but there was damage to the car," Catalano said. "She wants to say, 'I'm really sorry about this,' but [the victim] has a lawyer and we never let people talk because it can be held against them. The truth of the matter is, the gentlemen who got hurt, was at fault in the accident. She's very apologetic about it and feels horrible that somebody got hurt."

See footage from from DaniLeigh's 2023 arrest below.

Watch DaniLeigh Being Arrested for Her 2023 DUI and Hit-and-Run