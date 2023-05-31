DaniLeigh Had Open Bottle of Don Julio 1942 Tequila in Her SUV During Hit-and-Run Arrest, Police Say

More details have surfaced surrounding DaniLeigh's recent arrest for DUI and hit-and-run in Miami Beach, as it has been revealed the entertainer reportedly had a open bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila in her car when she was taken into custody.

As previously reported, DaniLeigh was booked yesterday morning (May 30) after she was allegedly driving drunk in a grey Mercedes Benz G550 and hit a man on a moped and kept going. According to a police affidavit obtained by XXL, the "In My Feelings" artist continued driving with the moped stuck in her grill for about a block. Once police attempted to pull her over, DaniLeigh reportedly would not stop. The arresting officer had to honk his horn multiple times to get her to pull over. Once the officer approached the car, he smelled a strong odor of alcohol.

Both DaniLeigh and her passenger appeared intoxicated, according to the officer, who ordered them both out of the vehicle. DaniLeigh told officers she did not hit a motorist and had not consumed any alcohol. Upon inspection of DaniLeigh's vehicle, police discovered an open bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila that was empty. DaniLeigh failed a field sobriety test on location and was taken to the Miami Beach Police Department where she took a Breathalyzer test and blew a 0.148, nearly twice the legal limit.

The man DaniLeigh hit was transported to a nearby hospital where doctors diagnosed him with non life-threatening injuries including a lacerated kidney and a fractured spine. DaniLeigh has been charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and DUI damage to property.

This isn't DaniLeigh's first run-in with the law. In 2021, she was charged with simple assault for an altercation with her child's father DaBaby.

XXL has reached out to DaniLeigh's team for comment.