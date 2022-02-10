DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s Brother Get Into Fight at Bowling Alley – Watch

The tension between DaBaby and Brandon Bills, the brother of DaniLeigh, who is the mother of Baby's youngest daughter, has escalated to the point of a physical altercation that ended in injury last night.

In numerous video clips that began circulating social media earlier this morning (Feb. 10), Baby and Bills got physical at a bowling alley outside of Los Angeles yesterday. While the specific details regarding what actually led to the fight are unclear, it can be presumed that the situation stems from the North Carolina rapper calling the police on DaniLeigh back in November after the two got into an argument on Instagram Live. An incident that resulted in Dani being charged with assault after being accused of using her hands, feet, teeth and more to assault DaBaby. Her brother, Bills, later hopped on social media to challenge Baby to a one-on-one fight.

In one angle of the newly recorded fight footage, DaBaby appears to throw the first set of punches at Bills while they are both on a slippery bowling alley lane. Shortly after, Baby is joined by several other men who are also struggling to keep their balance on the highly glossed lane.

In a second angle, DaBaby is seen throwing several punches at Bills, who is now shirtless and being held by another man that is pulling Bills by his braids, followed by a different male body slamming DaniLeigh's brother onto the bowling lane. The identities of the men, aside from DaBaby, remains unclear. However, people are speculating that one of the men is Baby's security.

Another clip, which appears to show the entire duration of the incident, the Kirk rapper is seen walking off the bowling lane, parting his way through spectators while Brandon Bills, who looks to have a bloodied face, eventually follows.

DaBaby has not spoken on the fisticuffs publicly, but Bills hopped on his Instagram Story to speak his piece on the altercation, saying that it was not a fair fight.

"Niggas wanna grab me by my hair," DaniLeigh's sibling began. "Niggas didn't catch no fair one. Niggas, they came and jumped me, my nigga. Once I slipped, nigga, I spoke to you like a man, my nigga. I said, 'Yo, come...let's talk, one-on-one like some men, my nigga.' Me and you on the side, my nigga. On some real nigga shit, my nigga, you know what I'm saying? That's some bitch-ass nigga shit. Ain't no brownie points there, my nigga."

Bills continued: "Niggas grabbed me by my fuckin' hair, nigga, on that slippery-ass floor, my nigga. Fuck outta here, nigga. One person, nigga. I was by myself, nigga. And I stood right there, nigga, I spoke to you, with all your niggas right there, my nigga. I bet you that shit would not been slippery, I would've been throwing, nigga. It would've been on my nigga. It would've been on, for real."

DaniLeigh, who has since deactivated her Instagram page, chimed in as well.

"LAME AS HELL!!!! RUNNING UP ON MY BROTHER ON SOME SLIPPERY ASS FLOORS WITH 5/6 OF YA BOYS WHILE HE'S BY HIMSELF AND NOT EVEN TOUCHING HIM!!! LAME AND SOOOO SAD!!!! I PRAY THIS STOPS NOW !!! BC THIS IS MY FAMILY! AND I GOT A DAUGHTER TO RAISE . SAD," the singer-dancer wrote, adding a broken heart emoji.

Brandon Bills posted an additional IG message, informing people of his status following the fight.

"Stop calling me I'm good these niggaz is pussy [I] stood my own on 5 niggaz by myself niggaz ain't ready for this 1 on 1 I will beat nigga ass," he wrote.

Last year, after DaniLeigh and DaBaby, who were once dating, engaged in a heated face-off on Instagram, in which Baby demanded that Dani leave his home, Brandon Bills dared the rapper to a fight whenever DaBaby came to the West Coast. At the time, Bills was in the hospital, suffering from a neck injury caused by a car accident. Even so, he came to his sister's defense after Dani and her then-3-month-old daughter were being told to leave Baby's place.

"So this what you wanna do?" Bills said at the time. "This where you wanna take it? This crazy. This nigga wanna call the cops on my sis. This nigga wanna disrespect my sister online for the world to see, disrespect my family...This don't even got nothing to do with my sister no more, bro. This gotta do with me and you...’cause you're Mr. Tough Guy over here, beating up bitches. Knocking little guys out here and there. You're not gonna do that to me."

Baby responded with a hugging smiley face emoji.

XXL has reached out to a rep for DaBaby for a comment on this altercation.