YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Mom Says DaBaby Did Nothing Wrong in DaniLeigh Situation

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, has come to DaBaby's defense following DaBaby and DaniLeigh's recent verbal and apparently physical dispute this week.

On Tuesday evening (Nov. 16), NBA's mom chimed in on the heated and now-viral situation between the two artists, who share a 3-month-old daughter. Gaulden says DaBaby's actions weren't amiss. Baby and Dani engaged in a profanity-laced argument on Instagram Live late Sunday night (Nov. 14) and early Monday morning (Nov. 15), in which the rapper told DaniLeigh to leave his home. Dani was also hit with two simple assault charges.

YoungBoy's mother wrote in a Facebook post, "DaBaby not wrong get mad," adding two shoulder shrugging emojis.

After receiving over 450 comments on the post, she typed a follow-up message, which read, "Y’all must don’t know I do not care what y’all say y’all mad 😠 I’m trying to become y’all stepmother."

Earlier this week, DaBaby went on IG Live while DaniLeigh, who was visibly upset, was feeding their newborn daughter. The Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment CEO proceeded to call the mother of his child "cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs" before the livestream ended.

Dani then revealed on her own Instagram that DaBaby had called the police on her, which was later proven to be true when it was confirmed that she had been charged with two counts of simple assault by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for allegedly using her hands, feet, teeth and more to assault him.

The North Carolina rhymer then went on IG Live while DaniLeigh was at his home, debunked claims that they were in a relationship and referred to her as his "certified side bitch," all while telling her to leave from his residence.

DaniLeigh's family members, including her brother, have since intervened. Her mother and sister shared posts on IG while her brother called out DaBaby online and challenged him to a fight for disrespecting his sister. Baby responded with a smiley face emoji.

On her Instagram page, DaniLeigh shared that she has since left DaBaby's home and that she and her daughter are safe.