DaniLeigh Accuses DaBaby of Calling the Cops on Her After They Got Into an Argument on Instagram Live

DaBaby and DaniLeigh drama unfolded in real-time on Instagram hours ago.

Early this morning (Nov. 15), DaBaby apparently called the police on DaniLeigh following a heated back-and-forth between the two. The incident appears to have started after Baby went live on his Instagram for roughly 40 seconds, showing DaniLeigh and their child, seemingly confirming that he is the father of the "Easy" singer's daughter.

Dani appeared blatantly distraught while Baby claimed he had to record her for his safety and called her "cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs," referring to the slogan for the chocolate puff cereal.

It's unclear if they had been having a verbal dispute prior to the rapper's livestream.

"On fuckin' live, he got that fuckin' phone in his hand," Dani said in the clip while feeding her newborn baby. "Hate that shit."

After DaBaby calls her "cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs," DaniLeigh tells the North Carolina rhymer, "Yeah, whatever bitch," later adding, "Yeah, yeah, you wanna record me talking ’bout...shut the fuck up."

DaBaby replied to the mother of his child, saying, "I gotta record you for my safety. You ain't finna do me that. You ain't finna bring this Black man down...It is what it is. Nah, nah, nah. Go with your move, crazy girl. You started yo' shit."

The livestream then cuts off. Watch an abbreviated clip of the IG Live below and the entirety of their exchanges at the bottom of this post.

After this, both DaBaby and DaniLeigh released statements through their Instagram Stories.

DaBaby's statement claimed that he had been "beat on and yelled at and chased around like one if [sic] them fatal love attraction type girls." He also said that it had been documented for his "safety and business."

"I would like to swiftly remove myself from any of the 'hostile' behavior put on display moments ago, this here thing has gone far enough for shawty to crash out on her own and it saddens me because I still got a queen to raise," DaBaby typed.

His statement continued: "The last hour has been documented for my safety and business done based on my reputation. With multiple threats of setting up a internet scheme & a person refusing to not let me go me and somebody else knew to record her. I done been beat on and yelled at and chased around like one [of] them fatal love attraction type girls. But I knew to keep it together."

DaBaby added that his team will be in contact with anyone he has engaged in business with if they are seeking clarification. He also noted that he has no plans to file charges against DaniLeigh, he only wants her peacefully removed from his home.

DaniLeigh's statement revealed that DaBaby had allegedly kicked her and their 3-month-old daughter out of his house.

She wrote: "Hey guys, since Baby wanna put up a 'statement' with his cap ass i'll put mine up...So we been living with each other for the past three months since our baby been born... doin us...and tonight he wanna come in the room talking bout 'I need to go' don't matter where I go.. Mind u...I have a newborn child, so he said I can go to a hotel... This man is mad bc I had a Plan B sent to his condo, bc all he wanna do is cum in me, with no responsibility .. Obviously.. He prob want me out so he can fuck on his baby mother and other hoes, who been known we been together this whole time. While I jus had my first first child... This all goes to say that man is a fucking coward !!!!"

DaniLeigh then went on her on Instagram Live to reveal that DaBaby had called the police on her, presumably to get her to leave the home as was mentioned on her IG Story.

In a now-deleted IG Story post, DaniLeigh called out DaBaby while also warning women not to accept disrespect and unacceptable treatment from their partners.

"Ladies," she expressed. "Never let a man do u like this.. I pray my daughter never gotta go thru some[thing] like this whoever she ends up with!!! This man left me when I was pregnant...Of course I wanted my baby to know her dad. But wow....Jus so he can do his hoe ass now. After three months.. He talking bout a 'love affair' as if I'm delusional .. Lemme go head and post text msgs, pictures, mf videos !!! I'm sleeping with my baby in my arms, he gon say 'Y'all needa leave' Fucking coward ass!!!!"

Shortly after, Dani went back on her livestream to address the situation, stating that she has never chosen to go public with issues she's had with DaBaby in the past.

She explained, "At the end of the day, I've never spoken on anything, I've never addressed anything because I ain't wanna bring attention to it, but it's always the narrative of what it is ’cause they think this is the type of girl I am. Nah, this is just fucked up and...Out nowhere, bro. Out of nowhere. And I'm trying so hard to just...I tried so hard to make this shit work. I tried to, you know, for my baby...the best situation. But this ain't the best situation at all, bro. I deserve so much better."

Dani added that she hopes this is the last situation she has to endure that is tumultuous in this way.

The Back on My Baby Jesus Sh!t Again artist then compared their relationship to the films A Thin Line Between Love & Hate and Get Out, seemingly making light of the situation.

DaniLeigh also shared proof of the Plan B—morning after emergency contraceptive—that was mentioned in an earlier Instagram post.

It's unclear when DaniLeigh and DaBaby began dating, but rumors started circulating that they were an item last year, despite Dani denying around April of 2020. She later confirmed months later in December after posting an image of herself hugging the rapper from the back.

In February of this year, Dani announced that she was "officially single."

She reportedly gave birth to her and DaBaby's baby girl in August, according to The Neighborhood Talk.

Check out the full exchange between DaniLeigh and DaBaby below.