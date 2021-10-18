DaBaby Attempts to Crash Boxing Match, Falls Into Ring Instead – Watch

DaBaby got a little too excited and became a viral moment when he attempted to crash a boxing match and fell into the ring.

The 2019 XXL Freshman was a performer at the "Social Knockout 2" boxing match at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Friday (Oct. 15). Additionally, he was the hype man for boxer Rashed “Money Kicks” Belhasa whom he escorted to the ring. In the end, Belhasa was the victor in the headlining event fight against social media influencer Ajmal Kahn and Baby delivered an unexpected blooper moment.

On Saturday (Oct. 16), Belhasa shared a video of his victorious fight, which included DaBaby’s blunder. In the clip, you can see the “Rockstar” rapper flying into the ring before he gets tripped up by the ropes and tumbles into the ring. DaBaby quickly springs up on his feet before raising Belhasa’s hand to celebrate his win.

Here’s another angle:

Despite his viral moment, DaBaby had a great time in Dubai. During his trip, the North Carolina rapper visited the Dubai Zoo where he fed a Bengal tiger some milk. "I’m the real tiger king," he said in one clip.

He also fed some monkeys water and played around with some snapping crocodiles.

DaBaby’s Dubai trip comes after Fat Joe caught some flak for comparing Baby to the late Tupac Shakur. During an interview with Big Tigger on the 2021 Rap City special ahead of this year's airing of the BET Hip Hop Awards, Joey Crack was asked who's the 2021 version of Tupac, to which he replied, "DaBaby."

DaBaby responded on his Instagram Story, "They gone make n*ggas slam they iPhone on the phone @fatjoe," along with three laughing emojis.

Watch the DaBaby Attend the "Social Knockout 2" Boxing Event in Dubai below.