DaBaby Under Investigation for Assault With a Deadly Weapon in Fight With DaniLeigh’s Brother

DaBaby is under investigation following the physical altercation he had with DaniLeigh's brother, Brandon Bills, at a bowling alley in California earlier this morning.

A rep for the LAPD confirmed with XXL this afternoon (Feb. 10) that the police report filed for the fight involving DaBaby and Brandon Bills at Corbin Bowl in Tarzana, Calif. was for assault with a deadly weapon and Baby was listed as the suspect.

The rep also said, "On 02/10/22, at 1:20 a.m., officers responded to a radio call for an ambulance battery in the 19600 block of Ventura Boulevard. Officers met with the victim, who had left the location after the incident but had returned later around 3:30 a.m., to have a police report completed." The victim filing the report is assumed to be Brandon Bills.

For the details of the incident, the "victim stated he was at the location when he became involved in a verbal dispute with the suspect. Victim was punched in the face by the suspect, then hit and kicked by numerous other suspects. Victim received injuries, but refused medical treatment."

According to a report from TMZ this morning, law enforcement sources said DaBaby is under investigation for assault with a deadly weapon because Bills was kicked in the head while he was already on the ground. However, that information could not be confirmed.

As previously reported, video footage began circulating on social media of the Charlotte, N.C. rapper's altercation with the brother of DaniLeigh, who is the mother of one of DaBaby's children. In the clips, Baby is seen throwing the first set of punches at Bills on a bowling alley lane. Bills is later seen being hit by several other men with the rhymer across additional lanes.

The physical altercation likely stems from back in November when DaBaby requested DaniLeigh and their then-3-month-old daughter leave his home while on Instagram Live. This followed a verbal altercation between the two, which led to Dani being hit with two assault charges after using her hands, feet and teeth to assault DaBaby.

Shortly after, DaniLeigh's brother challenged Baby to a fight after disrespecting his sister.

XXL has reached out to a rep for DaBaby for comment.