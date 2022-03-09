DaBaby Says Album With YoungBoy Never Broke Again Is the Best Collab Project Since Watch The Throne

DaBaby and YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s joint album, Better Than You, is arguably this year’s most surprising collaborative LP. Better Than You is the best collabo project since Watch The Throne, according to DaBaby.

In an interview with DJ Whoo Kid on SiriusXM radio, which was posted on YouTube on Monday (March 7), the North Carolina rhymer talked about his collaborative project with YoungBoy and how it came together. DaBaby then went on to declare that Better Than You is the best joint album since Jay-Z and Kanye West’s classic 2011 LP, Watch The Throne.

“When you talk about music and a body of work, ain’t been no collab project that’s fuckin’ around with that since probably...you gotta go like to Watch The Throne, Jay-Z and Kanye type shit,” he said.

DJ Whoo Kid couldn't help but bust out in laughter at DaBaby’s assertion, to which the rapper responded, “Facts.”

“It’s dope as hell,” DaBaby continued, referring Better Than You. “Sonically, everything. Different styles of music is on that bitch. It’s all the way there. It’s all there.”

DaBaby added that he hopes he and YB will go on tour together to promote the album once the Baton Rouge, La. rapper resolves his legal situation. “God got him. That kid is special,” DaBaby said.

On Twitter, fans were shocked by DaBaby comparing Better Than You to Watch The Throne. Most people think DaBaby was da-lusional for making such a bold claim.

"DaBaby saying his collab with Youngboy is giving Watch the throne...the delusion," tweeted one fan.

Another person wrote, "DaBaby need to put some Respect on Watch The Throne. What is he smoking?"

There’s nothing wrong with DaBaby having confidence in the music he's created with YoungBoy, but he might have went a little too far with his WTT album comparison.

Watch DaBaby’s full interview with DJ Whoo Kid below. Fast-forward to the five-minute mark to hear DaBaby say that Better Than You is the best collaborative project since Watch The Throne.