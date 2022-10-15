Megan Thee Stallion Plans to ‘Take a Break’ After Thieves Reportedly Steal $300,000 Worth of Property From Her Home

Megan Thee Stallion plans to "take a break" after her house was burglarized last week where thieves reportedly made off with $300,000 worth of property from her home.

On Friday (Oct. 14), a law enforcement source had confirmed with the Los Angeles Times that Megan Thee Stallion's Los Angeles, Calif. home was ransacked on Thursday night (Oct. 13). According to TMZ, two men wearing hoodies and gloves entered the home by smashing a glass door at the back of the Houston rhymer's residence. The thieves then went to the primary bedroom and grabbed an estimated $300,000-400,000 worth of valuables from the home.

The law enforcement source told the LATimes that the break-in was recorded on security video. Thankfully, Megan wasn't home when the incident occured. Police have no leads at this time.

XXL has reached out to Megan Thee Stallion reps and the LAPD for comment.

On Friday, Megan hopped on Twitter to express her gratitude that no one was injured during the break-in and also said that she plans on taking a break from the spotlight.

"Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe [blue heart emoji] [prayer hands emoji]," she tweeted.

She then added: "Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally."

Before the Hot Girl Coach goes on a well-deserved respite, Megan will work double duty as host and musical performer for this weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live. The show will air at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.