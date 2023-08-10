Tory Lanez Denies Responsibility for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion in New Statement

Tory Lanez has released a new statement in the wake of being sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion and the rap-crooner refuses to take responsibility for the crime.

Tory Lanez Releases New Statement

On Thursday (Aug. 10), Tory Lanez put out a statement on Instagram where he spoke on his sentencing. In it, he refuses to take accountability for the shooting incident he was found guilty of in December of 2022.

"I have never let a hard time intimidate me I never never let no jail time eliminate me," the statement begins. "Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will."

He continued: "This week in court I took responsibility for all the verbal and intimate moments I shared with the parties involved...That's it. In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I'm being wrongfully accused of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do."

"This is just nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting til I come out victorious," he added.

Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

On Tuesday (Aug. 8), Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in state prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion back in July of 2020, bringing a conclusion to a case that polarized the hip-hop community for over three years. Tory spoke during his sentencing and apologized for some of his actions on the night of the shooting.

"If I could turn back time on the series of events that night, I would," he said.

He also claimed he and Megan are still good friends.

See Tory Lanez's new statement after being sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion below.

Read Tory Lanez's Full Statement