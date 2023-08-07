Iggy Azalea Writes Judge Letter in Support of Tory Lanez Ahead of Sentencing

Iggy Azalea wrote a letter in support of Tory Lanez ahead of his sentencing this week.

Iggy Azalea Writes Letter to Judge in Support of Tory Lanez's Sentencing

On Monday (Aug. 7), Law & Crime senior journalist Meghann Cuniff hit up Twitter during a two-hour lunch break at Los Angeles Superior Court. According to Cuniff, Iggy Azalea was one of more than 70 people who wrote letters in support Tory Lanez as he faces sentencing after being convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July of 2020.

"Alright we are on the 90-minute break," Meghann Cuniff typed in the first tweet below. "Judge Herriford got 70+ letters of support for Tory Lanez, including one from

@IggyAzalea. He briefly summarized each one. Two jailers wrote letters, one spoke in court. Lanez's father, Sonstar Peterson, was the last speaker before the break."

Hours later, Cuniff returned to Twitter to summarize what Iggy's letter said. According to the journalist's tweet, the Australian-born rapper recommended to Judge David Herriford that the consequences Tory Lanez is facing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion should not be completely detrimental to the Canadian rap-crooner's life.

"That jailer didn't talk in court, but the chaplain did, (I should be able to get the letters, but maybe not today," Meghann Cuniff wrote in the following tweet below. Judge Herriford said Iggy Azalea's letter asks him to impose a sentence "that is transformational, not life-destroying."

Iggy Azalea Receives Backlash for Writing Tory Lanez a Letter

of Support Before His Sentencing

Since word got out about Iggy Azalea's letter to the judge, some fans have called the rapper out for supporting Tory. For instance, a Cardi B fan page pulled up an old tweet that showed Iggy Azalea defending Tory Lanez last August, which can be seen below. After a fan blatantly stated what "The Color Purple" rapper did to Megan Thee Stallion, the Aussie rhymer threw an insult in their direction, stood on her opinion about the incident and made it known that he wasn't convicted of anything yet.

"HE SHOT IGGY," the Twitter user wrote to Iggy Azalea.

"He hasn't been convicted of anything my guy," she responded back. "And you aren't going to bully me into anything. Go touch grass."

Another Twitter user, @WickedNFine, accused Iggy Azalea of being jealous of Megan Thee Stallion after discovering tweets from 2019 on Megan's Twitter page. At the time, a fan asked the female rapper why she didn't collaborate with Iggy Azalea before both of their careers took off. According to Megan Thee Stallion in the tweet below, Iggy Azalea seized communication with the "Hot Girl" summer rhymer after failing to include her on tour.

From there, Iggy Azalea seemingly responded to Megan Thee Stallion in a since-deleted tweet. Given the context of the social media post, Iggy Azalea seemed to take Megan's words as shade. The Houston rapper attempted to clear the air with Iggy in another tweet, calling the whole ordeal a miscommunication.

Other individuals also mentioned that it wasn't right for the Aussie rhymer to defend him because she was allegedly a victim of domestic abuse at a previous time in her life.

XXL has contacted Tory Lanez and Iggy Azalea's team for official statements on the matter.

Take a look at what Iggy Azalea's supportive letter said about Tory Lanez's sentencing below.

Read Meghann Cuniff's Tweet About the Letters Judge Herriford Received in Support of Tory Lanez's Sentencing

Read What Iggy Azalea Wrote to Judge Herriford in Support of Tory Lanez's Sentencing

See Some of the Backlash Iggy Azalea Is Receiving for Writing Tory Lanez a Letter

of Support Before His Sentencing