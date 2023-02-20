Iggy Azalea Shares Message About Relationship Goals on Her Thong

Iggy Azalea has a message and she's sending it in one of the most eye-grabbing ways possible.

On Sunday (Feb. 19), Iggy Azalea shared an Instagram post with a couple of photos of the Aussie rapper (below). The first photo finds Iggy topless, covering her breasts with a bouquet of flowers. She's wearing nothing but a cherry red thong. The front of the thong displays a message.

"I will not accept a life I do not deserve," the words read.

A second photo shows a closer up image of the front of the undergarment, with Iggy's hand hovering close by.

Iggy Azalea has been sharing more and more sensual photos since launching her OnlyFans account back in January.

"SURPRISE! I’m dropping a mixed media project called ‘Hotter Than Hell,"' she wrote in an Instagram post announcing the move. "There’s photographs, visual art collabs, videos, merch & all kinds of aesthetically pleasing, hot as hell things happening this year. You can get first look content + updates on my new OnlyFans account." You can watch the video at the bottom of this post.

The "Fancy" rapper is charging $25 a month for a subscription to see exclusive content.

Shortly after launching the account, it was reported that Iggy Azalea had raked in $307,000 in her first day on the OnlyFans platform. She later came out and disputed those claims.

"Lol, Y’all just be saying shit to say shit at this point cause that number was pulled outta thin air," she tweeted.

Iggy last made headlines last week after reacting to her child's father Playboi Carti being arrested for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend.

