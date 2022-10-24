Iggy Azalea Responds to Las Vegas Raiders Reporter Who Says Her Halftime Show Made Him Depressed

Iggy Azalea clapped back at a reporter who was less than impressed with her recent performance during halftime of the Las Vegas Raiders' recent home game.

On Sunday (Oct. 23), the Las Vegas Raiders took on the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium in Sin City. Iggy Azalea served as halftime show entertainment, giving the crowd a performance of her 2019 song "Sally Walker." Reporter, Tashan Reed, who covers the Raiders for The Athletic, expressed his disappointment in Iggy's showing on Twitter.

"The combination of Allegiant Stadium trying to make BBQ and Iggy Azalea performing at halftime is gonna make me depressed," Reed posted.

Iggy Azalea caught wind of the post several hours later and responded to the critique.

"If you think you’re depressed now I’ll spare you the tears you’d cry knowing what my paycheck was to come and jiggle a lil ass," the Aussie rhymer replied to Reed's post.

Iggy later apologized to Reed for her comment via a dog meme. Apparently, Iggy's fans had something to say to Reed. On Monday morning (Oct. 24), he shared video of himself on Twitter walking into the gym while an Iggy Azalea song played over the speakers.

"The @IGGYAZALEA stans took over my timeline & gym's playlist that's crazy," Reed captioned the clip.

In a follow-up tweet, he noted his song of the day was "Magnolia," the hit single from Iggy's ex, Playboi Carti.

Iggy Azalea, who is currently rumored to be dating Tory Lanez, is no stranger to reacting to unfavorable comments. Over the summer, she shot back at people who had disparaging comments about her body following a show.

"It’s a good thing I genuinely feel happy about myself & my body cause y’all stay in every comment section talking the most shit about me & it’s very mean spirited & ugly," she replied to the mean comments.

"Ps. your man 100% wants to fuck me," she added.

Last month, she responded to a Twitter user sharing a video of her infamous 2013 freestyle on Sway in the Morning.

See Iggy Azalea Responding to a Reporter Who Was Unimpressed With Her Halftime Show Below