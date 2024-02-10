Iggy Azalea Jokes With Fan About Ex-Boyfriend Playboi Carti’s Thong Bodysuit

Iggy Azalea was on social media and playfully joked about the viral photo of her ex-boyfriend, Playboi Carti, wearing a thong bodysuit.

Iggy Azalea Jokes With Fan About Playboi Carti's Thong Bodysuit

On Friday (Feb. 9), Iggy Azalea jumped on her Instagram account and posted a racy video of herself wearing a black bra-and-panty lingerie outfit in her luxurious bathroom. In the clip, which can be viewed below, the Aussie rapper is holding a phone in one hand and a joint in the other.

In the background of her video, Iggy is playing Usher's 2004 song "Throwback." The "Fancy" rapper captioned the clip, "I love you."

In the comments section, Instagram user @keef_kalief wrote, "Yo BD out here in the same outfit," along with two skull emojis. The "BD" or baby daddy the fan was referring to was Iggy's ex-beau Playboi Carti.

Iggy jokingly responded, "@keeo_kalief well, who wore it better?"

Playboi Carti Goes Viral With Photo of Himself Wearing a Thong Bodysuit

Iggy seemingly was poking fun at Carti's outfit that made him go viral last week.

Last Tuesday (Feb. 6), photos surfaced of Playboi Carti outside rocking a vest and camouflage pants. His face appears to have war paint on it. However, underneath the rapper's top layer of clothing is a sheer thong long-sleeve mesh shirt that looks like a thong bodysuit. The piece of clothing looks similar to one of the designs from the Rick Owens and Champion collaboration. It is not actually a thong Carti is wearing and only appears like one.

The photos of Carti went viral with many fans clowning the Atlanta rhymer for his fashion style.

"Playboi Carti got the body suit on that snap at the bottom smh," one person on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote.

"I am officially retired as a playboi carti fan 2016-2024 it was a nice run," someone else posted on the platform.

See Iggy Azalea's sensual video and her response to a fan's comment below.

