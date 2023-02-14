Playboi Carti Arrested in December for Allegedly Choking Pregnant Girlfriend

UPDATE (Feb. 13):

Playboi Carti's attorney Brian Steel has released the following statement to XXL in regard to his client's arrest:

"Mr. Carter was falsely accused. Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney‘s Office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation."

ORIGINAL STORY (Feb. 13):

Playboi Carti was arrested last December and charged with assault after allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend and trying to prevent her from calling the police.

According to police records obtained by XXL on Monday (Feb. 13), Playboi Carti, born Jordan Terrell Carter, was arrested on Dec. 29, 2022, for an incident that occurred on Dec. 20, 2022. The charges against him are one count of aggravated assault and one count of hindering persons making an emergency telephone call. Carti was released a daily later. His surety bond totaled $100,000.

A police report obtained by TMZ details the incident in which the alleged victim told police she'd been in a relationship with Playboi Carti for two years. The victim claims she was 14 weeks pregnant when a conversation with Carti over the paternity of the chid allegedly turned violent. The woman claims Carti grabbed her by her throat and held her neck until she could hardly breathe.

A witness reportedly intervened and the victim told police she was able to escape to her car. The victim went on to claim Playboi Carti tried to pull her out of the car and covered her mouth when she tried to make an emergency call to 911. When police arrived on the scene, the woman had injuries to her chest, back and neck, consistent with her story.

XXL has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department, Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Playboi Carti's camp and the rapper's attorney for comment.