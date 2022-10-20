Is Playboi Carti Dropping Something Today?

Playboi Carti looks to actually be dropping something today.

Late last night (Oct. 19), Carti added a link to the website for his Opium record label to his Instagram bio. The link leads to a white screen with a small countdown in the middle. The timer is set to end today at 6 p.m. EST.

Playboi Carti Instagram bio Opium link

Fans on the Playboi Carti subreddit have already inspected the site's source code and uncovered multiple Shopify references, essentially confirming that, at the very least, some kind of merchandise will be dropping.

It's worth noting that new merch doesn't necessarily mean that new music isn't also coming. But it's Playboi Carti, so only he knows.

Additionally, the Instagram account that is largely considered Carti's burner, @opium_00pium, roared to life with activity yesterday with new selfies of the mysterious Whole Lotta Red rapper and merch photos from the Narcissist era. Narcissist is Carti's rumored third album, which he had teased was dropping last year, but it never did.

The first post was of Playboi Carti in a Narcissist shirt and hat. Follow-up posts show models, including Yung Lean, rocking what appears to be new Narcissist merch.

Playboi Carti began teasing his new album shortly after the release of his sophomore LP Whole Lotta Red. During his XXL cover story interview earlier this year, he opened up about the mysterious project, which he's since tentatively titled Music.

"[The album is about] love. Sex. Drugs. Changes in my life," he said. "I’ve been rapping about going to rehab. I want to go to rehab because I think I’m bipolar. I want everybody to feel free. I want this album to make everyone feel free. I hope this album brings peace to the world, honestly. I’m in love with what I’m doing. Like I told you, you can’t put a genre alternative [on me]. My little brother told me that all the time."

We'll have to wait until 6 p.m. EST to see what the "Magnolia" rapper has in store.