Tory Lanez Wants to Go to State Prison to Talk to People in the Yard Since Sheriff Put Him in Isolation – Report

Tory Lanez is reportedly having a rough time in Los Angeles County Jail as he is being held in isolation while he awaits sentencing for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez Wants Access to Other People in Prison

Tory Lanez has been locked up in the Los Angeles County Jail since he was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion at trial on Dec. 23, 2022. He currently has less than a month before his August sentencing. On Wednesday (July 12), attorney Ronda Renee Dixon filed a motion to take over as the rapper's legal council. According to Dixon, Tory is facing cruel and unusual punishment in jail.

"His eyes were black. He was totally despondent," Dixon told Legal Affairs and Trials With Meghann Cuniff of the rapper's apparent depressed state. "He told me he wanted to go to state prison. I said, ‘You want to go to state prison? Why?’ He said, ‘At least I’ll be able to go out in the yard and talk to people.'"

"That upset me. I don’t think he’s guilty," Dixon added.

Dixon's motion notes: "Merely because he is well known, the Sheriff has decided that Mr. Peterson is of such great threat that he must be confined in the same manner as those convicted of serial rape charges and murder."

Dixon's request to take over as Tory's legal council was ultimately denied by a judge.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office for comment.

Tory Lanez Awaits Sentencing

Tory Lanez is currently awaiting his sentencing after being found guilty of one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner to cause bodily injury in connection with the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. He was denied a new trial in May.

Tory Lanez is facing a maximum of 22 years in prison and a minimum of nine. Prosecutors are asking the judge to give the rapper a 13-year sentence. Following multiple delays, Tory Lanez is slated to be sentenced on Aug. 7.