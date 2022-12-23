Tory Lanez’s Father Screams in Courtroom After Son’s Guilty Verdict – Report

Tory Lanez's father reportedly caused a disturbance inside and outside the courtroom after his son was found guilty in connection to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

On Friday (Dec. 23), a 12-person jury convicted Tory Lanez on all three charges related to the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. According to Law & Crime senior reporter Meghann Cuniff, the announcement of the verdict got an immediate rise out of the Canadian rap-crooner's father who screamed out in the court.

"A crazy and downright scary scene in the courtroom as his father and stepmother screamed about wicked injustice," Cuniff tweeted. "Tory Lanez’s father stood up guest and screamed. 'This is a wicked system!' He screamed at the prosecutors that they are evil and they know exactly what they did here. His stepmother stood up screaming and yelling. Father was yelling about 'Roc Nation.'"

Tory Lanez was reportedly handcuffed on the spot and led out of the courtroom while the wild scene continued and deputies tried to get rowdy court members under control.

"Tory Lanez was remanded on the spot, led out in handcuffs by sheriff's deputies," Cuniff reported. "There were six total in the courtroom, two at door and four behind Lanez, and there was quite a scene when they tried to get Lanez's father and stepmother under control...One woman in the gallery held up her hand as Tory's father was screaming about Roc Nation and wicked injustice, repeating 'In the name of Jesus!' Deputies were forcing them all out into the hallway and telling the gallery we had to stay seated."

Apparently, Jay-Z, founder of Roc Nation management, which manages Megan, was the source of some ire from irate members of the gallery.

"One woman turned and looked at the reporters sitting behind her, including me, and said, 'Jay Z is a bitch. Report that: Jay Z is a bitch,'" Cuniff posted.

Tory's dad continued his ranting outside the courtroom.

"This is not over. It's not over. God does not lose," he was captured on video screaming to an assembled crowd of supporters. "I know that this is wickedness."

Before making his grand exit, Tory's dad also railed against Roc Nation.

"Roc Nation, you will crumble!" he yelled to the top of his lungs before hopping into an awaiting SUV.

Following a two-week trial, Tory Lanez was found guilty of one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner to cause bodily injury. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 27, 2023.

See Video of Tory Lanez's Dad Screaming Outside the Courtroom Below