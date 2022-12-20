Tory Lanez Trial Witness Testifies Seeing Woman Firing First Shot – Report

The Tory Lanez trial entered its seventh day with the defense's turn to bring witnesses to the stand. On this day, Sean Kelly, a neighbor who witnessed the July 2020 altercation, testified to seeing a woman firing the first shot.

On Tuesday (Dec. 20), Law & Crime senior reporter Meghann Cuniff, who has been covering the trial since it started, reported that defense witness Sean Kelly, who watched the altercation between Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion and Kelsey Nicole Harris from the window of his home, testified that he saw a woman fire the first shot during the fight. During his testimony, Kelly doesn't mention any names while recounting what he saw on the night of the chaotic fight.

"Kelly said he awoke to noises and saw two women violently fighting by the car. He saw a flash and believes it was coming from one of the girls," Cuniff tweeted, adding, his quote,"'They were pulling their hair and hitting each other. It was quite violent.'"

"Kelly said he saw the driver exit wearing all black, and he joined the fray," Cuniff continued. "Kelly was scared, and he asked his son to come into his room. He testified several times that he saw a muzzle flash and heard what he thought were fireworks, but believes the flashes were from a woman."

"Did you see a muzzle flash?" [Tory Lanez's defense attorney George Mgdesyan] asked. 'Yes,' Kelly answered," Cuniff wrote. "He added: 'About the same time that the smallest individual got out of the car.' It only worsened for Mgdesyan. Kelly said the small guy 'got out about that time, all shouting.'"

Kelly would go on to detail what the "smallest guy" was doing during the fight.

"Kelly said after the smallest guy got out of the car, 'I saw more flashes,'" Cuniff tweeted.

"He stuck with his testimony that the flashes started with "the girls," and he said he never heard anyone say, "Dance, bitch" (which is what Meg testified Tory said before he opened fire)."

"Kelly said the shorter guy 'was very angry' and was shouting," Cuniff continued. "He said the flashes "came from him" but cautioned, 'I never saw a gun.'"

Cuniff added: "Still, after all this, Kelly repeatedly testifies that he believes a woman fire the first shot. 'I believe I saw the girl shoot first.' But he didn't know she had a gun at the time. "'I believed it was fireworks.'"

But in a shocking twist, Kelly reportedly said that he did see "the smaller guy" with a gun and subsequently saw two people beat down a woman who was on the ground injured.

"That's when Mgdesyan asked Kelly, 'Sir, did you see the shorter guy with a gun in his hand?' and Kelly answered, 'Yes,'" Cuniff tweeted. "Then everyone started beating one girl, and Kelly said 'to me, it appeared that they were going to throw her in the river.'"

Cuniff continued: "'It appeared to me when I was on the phone that they were trying to kill her,'" Kelly said. He said he heard the driver say the police are coming, and they put the woman in the Escalade and left. Then came the cross. (All that above is from direct by Tory's lawyer.)[.]"

XXL has reached out to attorneys for Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez and Kelsey Harris for comment. The Los Angeles County District Attorney was contacted as well for a statement.

Kelly's shocking testimony comes just days after Megan's ex-friend Kelsey Harris refused to answer any questions about Tory's involvement on the night of the shooting, despite reportedly being granted immunity by the prosecution. Harris also denied seeing Tory shoot Megan.

Megan Thee Stallion's attorney, Alex Spiro, believes that Harris was compromised as a witness, either by threat or bribe.

Either way, it seems like the Tory Lanez trial never fails in delivering bombshell testimonies from eyewitnesses.

Watch Laywyers for Workers Report from The Tory Lanez Trial Below